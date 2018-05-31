31 May 2018

Humanitarian Inclusion Standards become part of the Humanitarian Standards Partnership

Report
from CBM
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original

The Humanitarian Inclusion Standards become part of the Humanitarian Standards Partnership, complementing existing guidelines and filling a gap to ensure the rights of older people and persons with disabilities are addressed in humanitarian action.

Rights-based approach to humanitarian action

In February of this year, with our partners in the Age and Disability Capacity Programme (ADCAP), we were delighted to announce the release of the Humanitarian Inclusion Standards.

CBM is now equally pleased that these standards are moving forward, and are now a member of the Humanitarian Standard Partnership (HSP). This partnership is a coalition of humanitarian standards initiatives sharing a rights-based approach and developed in the consultative, consensus-based manner.

The Sphere Executive Board stated that the Humanitarian Inclusion Standards will provide specific guidance on an area that is only partially covered by the other HSP initiatives and will fill the existing gap in addressing the needs of older people and persons with disabilities.

In the coming months, the Humanitarian Inclusion Standards for Older People and People with Disabilities will also become digitally accessible on mobile phones through the HSP’s mobile application.

CBM looks forward to continued collaboration in these efforts, as part of our mandate to ensure that persons with disabilities are fully included in all humanitarian action.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.