Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Policy Support toolbox: Enhanced Response Capacity (ECHO/ERC/BUD/2020/91000) Version 1 - 03/07/2020

AMOUNT: EUR 5 000 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2020/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annexes1 is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO2 ’s partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

1. CONTEXT

The number and severity of humanitarian crisis remain at an extremely high level. The UN global humanitarian overview for 2020 estimates the number of 167.6 million people to be in need of assistance globally. The number of displaced people continues to increase, having reached 79.5 million in 20193 . The number of internally displaced persons, totalling 50.8 million, has also reached its all times high. In addition to major protracted humanitarian crises largely driven by conflicts, slow onset disasters as a result of climate change may further exacerbate existing vulnerabilities in many countries.

Violations of international humanitarian law continue to be widespread in contemporary armed conflicts. According to the latest report of the UN Secretary General to the Security Council4 , in 2019 civilian deaths and injury remained widespread, with more than 20,000 civilians killed or injured as a result of attacks in conflicts in 10 countries alone. Urban warfare also continues to pose particular challenges: for the ninth consecutive year, 90% of those killed and injured by the use of explosive weapons in populated areas were civilians. Conflict continued to have a devastating impact on children as well, with several contexts seeing significant levels of grave violations against children. Tens of thousands of boys and girls were forced to take part in hostilities, including on front lines, and were exposed to a multitude of other violations, including killing, maiming and sexual violence. There was also widespread damage to civilian objects. Direct or indiscriminate attacks by parties to conflict damaged and destroyed homes, schools, hospitals, markets, places of worship and essential civilian infrastructure such as electricity and water systems. Attacks against humanitarian workers and healthcare continued unabated, with the destruction of hospitals, attacks on medical transport, military use of medical facilities, and the removal of medical items from humanitarian convoys. In addition, humanitarian operations continue to be constrained by counter-terrorism and sanctions measures.

Humanitarian appeals continue to be at a record high at over USD 36 billion, with possible further deterioration of the situation as a result of COVID-19. A large portion of these requirements are unmet, an indication of the global humanitarian response not being able to adequately address the humanitarian needs.

With the Enhanced Response Capacity, DG ECHO dedicates part of its budget to support initiatives which seek to increase the capacity of the humanitarian community to respond to crisis in the most effective and efficient manner. The initiatives have to be global and strategic in their vision and inclusive in their approach in order to contribute to ecosystem wide change. The Enhanced Response Capacity focuses on initiatives which would not have emerged or would not have the same systemic impact without a dedicated funding, and which cannot be covered by DG ECHO geographic funding envelopes.