10 Jul 2019

Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Policy Support

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Feb 2019
The activities proposed hereafter are still subject to the adoption of the financing decision ECHO/WWD/ BUD/2019/01000

AMOUNT: EUR 1 500 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's1 partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

  1. CONTEXT

Humanitarian needs have continuously increased in scale over the last decades, and this trend is expected to continue. In light of the growing gap between humanitarian needs and funding levels, effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian assistance is a priority focus for the European Commission's Directorate-General for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO).

In order to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of European Union's funding for humanitarian assistance and the larger humanitarian system, DG ECHO support is required to ensure the development of good humanitarian policies, provision of relevant expertise in the areas concerned and coordinated engagement between humanitarian Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and DG ECHO.

