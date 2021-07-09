Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Enhanced Response Capacity, Year 2021 Version 1 – 16/06/2021

AMOUNT: EUR 9 000 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2021/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annexes is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO’s2 partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

1. CONTEXT

Humanitarian aid is facing an unprecedented set of challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Humanitarian needs are at an all-time high, driven largely by the resurgence in conflicts, combined with the impact of climate change, environmental degradation, global population growth and failed governance. Yet, the gap between humanitarian needs and the resources available globally is increasing. Basic norms and principles are being challenged as rarely before, making the delivery of aid more difficult and dangerous.

The United Nations (UN) estimates that almost 235 million people – 1 in 33 people worldwide – will need humanitarian assistance in 2021. This is an increase of 40% from 2020 estimated needs (prior to COVID-19) and a near tripling since 2014.

As outlined in the Commission Communication on the EU’s humanitarian action: New challenges, same principles3 , strong support for the enabling environment for the delivery of principled humanitarian aid is crucial. With the Enhanced Response Capacity,

DG ECHO dedicates part of its budget to support initiatives which seek to increase the capacity of the humanitarian community to respond to crises in the most effective and efficient manner. The initiatives have to be global and strategic in their conception and inclusive in their approach in order to contribute to humanitarian system-wide change.

The Enhanced Response Capacity (ERC) focuses on initiatives which would not have emerged or would not have the same systemic impact without dedicated funding, and which cannot be covered by DG ECHO geographic funding envelopes or other tools. At the same time, approaches and methods developed under the ERC strengthen the overall enabling environment, and thus support direct implementation of certain priorities on the ground