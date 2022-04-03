Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Emergency Toolbox (ECHO/DRF/BUD/2022/91000) Year 2022 Version 2 – 21/01/2022

AMOUNT: EUR 143 000 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2022/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annexes1 is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO2 ’s partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

0. MAJOR CHANGES SINCE PREVIOUS VERSION OF THE HIP

First modification as of 21 January 2022

This modification is intended to transfer EUR 10 million from the Emergency Response Reserve to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs in the Philippines triggered by the Rai Typhoon. The funds will be transferred to HIP ‘South, East, South-East Asia and the Pacific’ (ECHO/-XA/BUD/2022/91000). This amount is additional to the EUR 1.7 million made available from ALERT in December 2021.

1. CONTEXT

The effects of a disaster, especially when combined with high levels of vulnerability and insufficient local capacities to prepare, mitigate or prevent their impact, often lead to devastating consequences and sudden or increased humanitarian suffering. Therefore, the timeliness of humanitarian aid interventions is of critical importance.

In such cases, a flexible humanitarian intervention is needed in order to meet the most urgent humanitarian needs and enhance the preparedness of the most vulnerable populations affected by disasters, in particular at local community level.

The aim of this HIP is to:

(i) Provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable people affected by natural disasters, human-induced crises or comparable exceptional situations and circumstances, that have led or are likely to lead to major loss of life, physical, psychological or social suffering and/or material damage.

(ii) Provide a first response to cover the immediate needs of the most vulnerable in the days after an emergency or a sudden onset humanitarian crisis as well as humanitarian assistance for response and disaster preparedness to populations affected by disasters.