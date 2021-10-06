Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) ECHO Air Transport Operations (ECHO/FLI/BUD/2021/91000) Version 2 – 31/08/2021

The full implementation of this version of the HIP is conditional upon the necessary appropriations being made available from the 2021 general budget of the European Union.

AMOUNT: EUR 8 800 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2021/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities).

The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the agreements and contracts concluded with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

0. Major changes since previous version of the HIP

Modification 1 – August 2021

The COVID-19 emergency resulted in a dramatic and sudden decrease of the level of transport demand and the rhythm of expenses of the Humanitarian Air Transport Operations (ECHO FLIGHT). Consequently, HIP 2020 budget remains still available to cover the current level of operations until the end of 2021. The delegation agreement with WFP which implements the ECHO Flight project has been extended until the end of 2021 (Ares(2021)666149).

Given this budgetary surplus from the previous year, the HIP 2021 initial amount of EUR 14.8 million has therefore been reduced by EUR 6 million. This amount was given back to the Operational Reserve at mid-term.

The remaining amount under this HIP (EUR 8.8 million) is therefore allocated to: