Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) ECHO Air Transport Operations (ECHO/FLI/BUD/2021/91000) Version 2 – 31/08/2021
The full implementation of this version of the HIP is conditional upon the necessary appropriations being made available from the 2021 general budget of the European Union.
AMOUNT: EUR 8 800 000
The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2021/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities).
The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the agreements and contracts concluded with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.
0. Major changes since previous version of the HIP
Modification 1 – August 2021
The COVID-19 emergency resulted in a dramatic and sudden decrease of the level of transport demand and the rhythm of expenses of the Humanitarian Air Transport Operations (ECHO FLIGHT). Consequently, HIP 2020 budget remains still available to cover the current level of operations until the end of 2021. The delegation agreement with WFP which implements the ECHO Flight project has been extended until the end of 2021 (Ares(2021)666149).
Given this budgetary surplus from the previous year, the HIP 2021 initial amount of EUR 14.8 million has therefore been reduced by EUR 6 million. This amount was given back to the Operational Reserve at mid-term.
The remaining amount under this HIP (EUR 8.8 million) is therefore allocated to:
- WFP/UNHAS operations in Nigeria (EUR 2.82 million);
- An important pilot logistic project in Mali with Humanité et Inclusion (HI) for EUR 0.6 million which will serve as a pilot for the Logistics Policy and is also supporting the ECHO Flight ongoing operation implemented in Mali. HI is the only partners offering this logistics service in Mali. This project would be also partially funded by the Country HIP;
- Ad hoc flights via our broker to implement EU HAB operations in particular to Haiti, Afghanistan and Ethiopia or any other countries if a specific situation confirms the need for a HAB operation (EUR 5.38 million).