Humanitarian Funding Update August 2018 - United Nations Coordinated Appeals

At the end of August 2018, 21 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) and the Syria Regional Response Plan (3RP) require US$25.33 billion to assist 97.4 people in urgent need of humanitarian support. The 21 HRPs and the Syria 3RP are funded at $10.19 billion; this amounts to 40.2 per cent of financial requirements for 2018. Humanitarian organizations still require $15.14 billion to meet the needs outlined in these plans.

Global requirements are $1.2 billion higher than at this time last year. Overall coverage is 2 per cent higher, with $1.1 billion more received this year than last.

The 2018 Syria HRP, anticipated and appealed for as part of the overall 2018 GHO, was formally published on 30 August 2018, following an agreement between the UN and the Government of Syria. Operational information and financial requirements for projects included in the HRP were already released in early 2018 and have served as a basis for resource mobilization since. The appeal pursues the three, interlinked objectives of saving lives and alleviating suffering, enhancing protection and building resilience. Due to a recently completed mid-year review process, the requirements have been revised slightly downwards following publication of the appeal, from $3.51 billion to $3.36 billion. As at 31 August 2018, the HRP has only received 41.3% of required funding: urgent additional funding is required. Ideally this will be allocated in line with funding priorities identified by the humanitarian community for the remainder of 2018.

On 3 August the Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team endorsed a prioritization statement containing specific suggestions on how to allocate funds towards priority needs. It lists critical gaps for the next six months, with an urgent financial requirement of $277.5 million to respond to needs arising from the slow onset food security crisis exacerbated by two years of consecutive droughts and lack of recovery, as well as response to ongoing conflict, disease and flood-induced emergencies. Please open this link to see consult the statement: Ethiopia HDRP Immediate Humanitarian Funding Priorities.