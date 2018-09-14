14 Sep 2018

Humanitarian Funding Update August 2018 - United Nations Coordinated Appeals

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Aug 2018
FUNDING REQUIRED $25.33B

FUNDING RECEIVED $10.19B

UNMET REQUIREMENTS $15.14B

COVERAGE 40.2%

PEOPLE IN NEED 133.8M

PEOPLE TO RECEIVE AID 97.4M

COUNTRIES AFFECTED 41

  • At the end of August 2018, 21 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) and the Syria Regional Response Plan (3RP) require US$25.33 billion to assist 97.4 people in urgent need of humanitarian support. The 21 HRPs and the Syria 3RP are funded at $10.19 billion; this amounts to 40.2 per cent of financial requirements for 2018. Humanitarian organizations still require $15.14 billion to meet the needs outlined in these plans.

  • Global requirements are $1.2 billion higher than at this time last year. Overall coverage is 2 per cent higher, with $1.1 billion more received this year than last.

  • The 2018 Syria HRP, anticipated and appealed for as part of the overall 2018 GHO, was formally published on 30 August 2018, following an agreement between the UN and the Government of Syria. Operational information and financial requirements for projects included in the HRP were already released in early 2018 and have served as a basis for resource mobilization since. The appeal pursues the three, interlinked objectives of saving lives and alleviating suffering, enhancing protection and building resilience. Due to a recently completed mid-year review process, the requirements have been revised slightly downwards following publication of the appeal, from $3.51 billion to $3.36 billion. As at 31 August 2018, the HRP has only received 41.3% of required funding: urgent additional funding is required. Ideally this will be allocated in line with funding priorities identified by the humanitarian community for the remainder of 2018.

  • On 3 August the Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team endorsed a prioritization statement containing specific suggestions on how to allocate funds towards priority needs. It lists critical gaps for the next six months, with an urgent financial requirement of $277.5 million to respond to needs arising from the slow onset food security crisis exacerbated by two years of consecutive droughts and lack of recovery, as well as response to ongoing conflict, disease and flood-induced emergencies. Please open this link to see consult the statement: Ethiopia HDRP Immediate Humanitarian Funding Priorities.

  • On 20 August the Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territory called on the donor community to provide immediate funding for the procurement of emergency fuel to avoid stoppage of lifesaving services in the Gaza Strip. Some 250 health, water and sanitation facilities in Gaza rely on UN-procured emergency fuel. The sum of $4.5 million is required.

Pooled funds

  • Between 1 January and 31 August 2018, the Emergency Relief Coordinator approved $356 million in grants from the Central Emergency Response Fund for life-saving activities in more than 30 countries. This amount includes $256 million from the Rapid Response Window and $100 million from the Underfunded Emergencies Window. In August, a total of $22.5 million was released to respond to drought in Afghanistan, an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rising insecurity in the South-West and North-West regions of Cameroon, population displacement in Niger and floods in Myanmar.

  • From January to August 2018, country-based pooled funds (CBPFs) in 17 countries had received US$613 million from 29 donors.
    During this period $427 million have been allocated to a total of 762 projects, implemented by 478 partners. Almost 60 per cent of all CBPF allocations were disbursed to NGOs, including 20 per cent ($83.8 million) directly to national NGOs. Another 40 per cent was allocated to UN agencies and a smaller portion to Red Cross/Red Crescent organizations, which received 1.3 percent of funding ($5.5 million).

