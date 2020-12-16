Humanitarian Education Accelerator (HEA) Frequently Asked Questions

What is the application process?

Step 1: Complete and submit the application form by 5pm (CET) on 15 January 2021

Step 2: Longlisted candidates will be contacted and invited to deliver a 5-minute pitch on their innovation on 8th or 9th February 2021

Step 3: From the pitches a shortlist of up to 10 innovations will be invited to join Stage 1 of the HEA – the Scaling Bootcamp – during the first week of March 2021

When is the deadline for the application form?

The deadline to apply will be 5pm (CET) on 15 January 2021.

Where do I apply?

All applications will be received via our online Application Form which is hosted on https://www.unhcr.org/hea

Are certain criteria within the application weighted differently?

You will see that the application form is separated into a number of different sections. Information on the weighting of each section, which will be taken into account during our assessment of your application, is provided on the form.

How long is the Scaling Bootcamp?