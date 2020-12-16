Humanitarian Education Accelerator (HEA) Applicants’ Guide

What is the HEA and how could it support your innovation?

The Humanitarian Education Accelerator (HEA) was established in 2016, through an initial partnership between UNHCR, UNICEF and the UK Department for International Development - to generate evidence that supports the design and delivery of high-quality education innovations at scale for children affected by humanitarian crises, whilst also building internal capacity of implementers to identify and sustainably scale what works.

Now funded by Education Cannot Wait and led by UNHCR, the HEA is continuing its support for promising humanitarian education innovations to transition from successful pilots to programmes that can operate at scale, in order to reach more children with quality education.

The HEA provides a unique model of support for grantees, blending mentorship by experts, peer-to-peer learning and capacity building support to strengthen internal monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL) and scaling processes, with a long-term approach to evaluation and evidence building. You can hear from members of our earlier cohort of grantees on the ways in which the support they received from HEA helped their programme here.

The HEA will select 3 promising innovations that will receive mentorship, scaling, M&E and financial support in their scaling process. The process of selecting the final three innovations will take approximately six months. Initially we will shortlist 10 innovations, bringing them together for a week-long Scaling Bootcamp to dig deeper into their projects and scaling ambitions. Thereafter, 5 teams will be supported to work on the development of their M&E and scaling frameworks. Out of these five teams, the final 3 will be selected for continued mentorship, M&E and scaling support, in addition to funding.