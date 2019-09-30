The humanitarian currency enabling children’s future: Inter-agency cash roundtable

This summary report highlights key presentation insights, and recommendations from the CaLP & World Vision co-hosted inter-agency Cash Roundtable, focusing on how CVA can be an enabler to promote child protection and child wellbeing, based on most recent research, case studies from across the globe against the backdrop of most recent developments, approaches in the humanitarian sector.

Recommendations drawn from the Child Protection Alliance's report on cash and child protection highlighted research gaps, while other case studies (South Sudan/ Bangladesh CVA and impact on nutrition outcomes, KRI-MPCA and Protection, Lebanon - MPCA, Burundi MPCA (livelilhoods and resilience-building), Ethiopia - digital registration, tracking, data interoperability & risks and the concept of data sovereignty; Kenya - child-sensitive accountability/ feedback mechanisms re. CVA use in household and impact, Venezuela-multi-country response - enabling dignity and choice for vulnerable refugee and migrant children, Indonesia - Sulawesi emergency response - linking MPCA to Child Sensitive Social Protection.

Key recommendations of group work included - the urgent need for child-focused agencies and CVA technical experts in the Child Protection Alliance to create a coherent framework of child rights-based standards, principles and indicators for planning and implementing CVA that is child-sensitive.