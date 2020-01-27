27 Jan 2020

Humanitarian Coalition expands Canadian capacity to respond to international disasters

Report
from Concern Worldwide
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original

Canada’s Humanitarian Coalition is expanding to address the needs of the growing number of people affected by conflict and disaster. Now with 12 members, including the most recent additions of World Vision and Doctors of the World, the Humanitarian Coalition is able to maximize the impact of Canadian donations more than ever.

Collective fundraising through the Humanitarian Coalition provides Canadians with a simple and effective way to donate. Working together eliminates competition and confusion, and ensures that members can act quickly to provide assistance such as food, water, sanitation and shelter.

With the support of donors, businesses and the Canadian government, the Humanitarian Coalition is ready to respond when the next disaster strikes.

Facts

• Natural disasters, conflict, hunger, displacement – often worsened by the effects of climate change – affect some 350 million people annually, according to the UN’s Global Humanitarian Overview.

• Five new agencies joined the Coalition in 2019

• Member agencies count more than 2 million Canadian supporters

• Member agencies operate in 150 countries

• Humanitarian Coalition has responded to 22 major and 64 smaller-scale disasters since 2005

• $100 million has been mobilized to meet the needs of 27 million disaster-affected people

Quotes

The expansion of the Humanitarian Coalition in the past year is changing the way Canada responds to humanitarian crises. We have increased our collective capacity to respond quickly and effectively to major international disasters, and together we make it easier for Canadians who want to help. The Humanitarian Coalition is Canada’s go-to network when international disasters strike. - Denise Byrnes, Humanitarian Coalition Board Chair and Executive Director of Oxfam-Québec

Joining the Humanitarian Coalition is an important step for World Vision as we strive to do more for more children. We are proud to work alongside peer organizations for broader impact of relief efforts. Canada’s response to crises will be stronger as we work together to equip vulnerable girls and boys with life-giving essentials. - Michael Messenger, CEO of World Vision Canada

Humanitarian Coalition member agencies

Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children Canada, World Vision Canada

Learn more about our members and mission in one minute: https://youtu.be/G5oKVYWJ6jo

