Humanitarian Blockchain - Inventory and Recommendations - August 2022

In recent years, an increasing number of blockchain projects have been piloted to test its feasibility in humanitarian response. Some projects proved blockchain’s potential benefits in humanitarian aid contexts and have been scaling up to assist the people we serve.

Meanwhile, other pilot projects did not find blockchain’s added value for their use case. Based on interviews with the focal points of several humanitarian blockchain projects and experts, this paper compiles a list of humanitarian blockchain projects and builds a set of lessons learned and recommendations from successful and unsuccessful projects.

The authors hope this paper will help others who are considering a blockchain implementation in the humanitarian sector.

Key messages

It should never be about blockchain but rather about finding the correct technical solution to a clearly defined problem.

Digital divide is the biggest challenge for any digital solution, especially in remote areas.

Power inequality and digital divide impair meaningful consent and true data ownership, despite technical possibilities.

Data protection requires organizations to align with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other legal principles, which should also be translated in the field.

Data minimization, role-based access and decentralized data storage are effective ways to reduce risks associated with privacy, security and data sharing.

Risk assessment about the exclusion nature of technology, the level of digital divide and the available solutions should be in place.

Growing misinformation and misunderstandings now demand higher transparency from humanitarian organizations.