Humanitarian Assistance in Review: West Africa | Fiscal Years (FYs) 2010 – 2019

Chronic food insecurity and acute malnutrition, cyclical drought, disease outbreaks, pest infestations, protracted complex emergencies, and seasonal floods presented major challenges to vulnerable populations in the West Africa region during the past decade. Between FY 2010 and FY 2019, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) and USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/ OFDA) provided humanitarian assistance to address the impacts of a diverse range of crises and disasters, including drought and widespread food insecurity and malnutrition in the Sahel; multiple complex emergencies, including in the Lake Chad Basin; disease outbreaks, such as Ebola virus disease (EVD); and seasonal flooding throughout the region.

From FY 2010 to FY 2019, USAID provided nearly $4.3 billion to respond to disasters in West Africa. USAID/FFP emergency support included approximately $2.6 billion for emergency food assistance, including U.S.-sourced inkind food; locally, internationally, and regionally procured food; cash transfers for food; and food vouchers. USAID/ FFP’s funding also supported complementary food security activities promoting agriculture, community asset-building, livelihoods, and nutrition. USAID/OFDA assistance included nearly $1.7 billion for programs in agriculture and food security, economic recovery and market systems, health, humanitarian coordination and information management, logistics support and relief commodities, nutrition, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

Over the last decade, USAID responded to 99 disasters in West Africa. From FY 2014 to FY 2016, USAID deployed regional Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs) in response to the West Africa EVD Outbreak and activated a Washington, D.C.-based Response Management Team (RMT) to support coordination and response efforts. USAID also deployed a DART to Nigeria from FY 2017 to FY 2019 in response to the complex emergency and activated an RMT to support relief efforts across the Lake Chad Basin.

In addition, USAID sent humanitarian assessment teams to Côte d’Ivoire and the Sahel in response to complex emergencies and food insecurity. In West Africa, USAID has focused on addressing immediate needs, such as basic relief items, food, health services, protection, and WASH assistance, while supporting recovery activities to build resilience against future crises—including conflict, drought, floods, poor agricultural yields, and other shocks.