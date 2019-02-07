07 Feb 2019

Humanitarian Assistance in Review: Latin America and the Caribbean | Fiscal Year (FY) 2009 – 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 07 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (435.53 KB)

Countries in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region are vulnerable to a range of natural hazards, including droughts, earthquakes, forest fires, floods, hurricanes, and volcanic eruptions, as well as political and economic crises. Between FY 2009 and FY 2018, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/ OFDA) and USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/ FFP) provided humanitarian assistance in response to a diverse range of emergencies in the region. Recent examples include hurricanes in the Caribbean, a tropical storm in Costa Rica, an earthquake in Ecuador, volcanic activity in Guatemala, drought in Central America, and the Venezuela regional crisis.

USAID provided nearly $1.1 billion to assist disaster-affected populations in the LAC region in the last decade. USAID/OFDA contributed nearly $569.4 million to support the provision of emergency relief items, logistical activities, and humanitarian coordination, as well as agriculture and food security, health, livelihoods, nutrition, protection, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions. With additional funding, USAID supports disaster risk reduction programming across the region. USAID/FFP provided nearly $502.6 million in emergency food and nutrition assistance—including U.S. in-kind food aid, local and regional food procurement, cash transfers for food, food vouchers, and specialized nutrition products—to support disaster-affected and food-insecure populations, including internally displaced persons and refugees.

Between FY 2009 and FY 2018, USAID responded to approximately 80 disasters in LAC and deployed humanitarian teams to the region as needed, including eight Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs). USAID deployed two DARTs to the Caribbean following hurricanes in FY 2017. USAID also deployed DARTs in response to three major earthquakes, a choelra outbreak, and a building collapse during the last decade. Finally, USAID activated a DART in FY 2018 to respond to the Venezuela regional crisis. USAID activated multiple Washington, D.C.-based Response Management Teams to support coordination and response efforts throughout the LAC region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.