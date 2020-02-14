14 Feb 2020

Humanitarian Assistance in Review: East and Central Africa | Fiscal Years (FYs) 2010 – 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 14 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (711.24 KB)

Conflict, rapid population growth, limited government response capacity, and a variety of natural hazards— including cyclical drought, environmental degradation, and floods—have compounded humanitarian needs over the last decade in the East and Central Africa (ECA) region. Between FY 2010 and FY 2019, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) and Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) provided assistance in response to a diverse range of humanitarian events, including complex emergencies in CAR, the DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, RoC, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan; drought and food insecurity in the Horn of Africa; disease outbreaks and flooding in multiple countries; and displacement crises across the region.
Between FY 2010 and FY 2019, USAID provided more than $15.1 billion to respond to disasters in the ECA region.

USAID/FFP emergency support included nearly $11.3 billion for food and nutrition assistance through U.S. in-kind food aid; local, regional, and international food procurement; cash transfers for food; food vouchers; specialized nutrition products; and related activities, such as asset-building assistance, livelihood support, and early-recovery agricultural assistance. USAID/OFDA assistance included nearly $3.9 billion for programs in agriculture and food security; economic recovery and market systems; health; humanitarian coordination and information management; logistics support and relief commodities; nutrition; protection; shelter and settlements; and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

USAID responded to 99 disasters in ECA during the last decade, providing life-saving assistance to people in need. USAID has frequently deployed humanitarian teams to the region, including four Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs) responding to the complex emergency in South Sudan; an Ebola virus disease outbreak in the DRC; drought in Ethiopia; and a regional food security crisis in the Horn of Africa. USAID also activated related Washington, D.C.-based Response Management Teams to support coordination and emergency response efforts in affected countries.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.