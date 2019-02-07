07 Feb 2019

Humanitarian Assistance in Review: East and Central Africa | Fiscal Year (FY) 2009 – 2018

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 07 Feb 2019
Conflict, rapid population growth, limited government response capacity, and a variety of natural hazards—including cyclical drought, environmental degradation, and floods—have compounded humanitarian needs over the last decade in the East and Central Africa (ECA) region. Between FY 2009 and FY 2018, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) and Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) provided assistance in response to a diverse range of humanitarian events, including complex emergencies in Burundi, CAR, the DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, RoC, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan; drought and food insecurity in the Horn of Africa; disease outbreaks and flooding in multiple countries; and refugee crises across the region.

Between FY 2009 and FY 2018, USAID provided more than $14.3 billion to respond to disasters in the ECA region. USAID/OFDA assistance included more than $3.4 billion for programs in the areas of agriculture and food security; economic recovery and market systems; health; humanitarian coordination and information management; logistics support and relief commodities; nutrition; protection; shelter and settlements; and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). USAID/FFP support included more than $10.9 billion for food and nutrition assistance through U.S. in-kind food aid; local and regional food procurement; cash transfers for food; food vouchers; specialized nutrition products; and related activities, such as asset-building programs and vocational training for vouchers. USAID responded to 97 disasters in ECA during the last decade, providing life-saving assistance to people in need.

USAID has frequently deployed humanitarian teams to the region, including five Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs) responding to complex emergencies in the DRC and South Sudan; an Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the DRC; drought in Ethiopia; and a regional food security crisis in the Horn of Africa. USAID also activated related Washington, D.C.-based Response Management Teams to support coordination and emergency response efforts in affected countries.

