Humanitarian Assistance in Review: Central Africa | Fiscal Years (FYs) 2011 – 2020

Ongoing conflict, limited government response capacity, and a variety of natural hazards—including disease outbreaks and flooding—have compounded humanitarian needs over the last decade in the Central Africa region. Between FY 2011 and FY 2020, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) responded to a range of natural and complex emergencies in the region through the former Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) and Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA). Crises included complex emergencies in CAR, the DRC, and the RoC; disease outbreaks in the DRC; floods in Burundi, CAR, the DRC, the RoC, Rwanda, and Uganda; internal displacement and refugee crises across the region; and the impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in multiple countries.

USAID provided nearly $3.4 billion to respond to disasters in the Central Africa region between FY 2011 and FY 2020.

USAID/BHA assistance included more than $2.2 billion for emergency food and nutrition assistance through U.S. in-kind food aid; local regional, and international food procurement; cash transfers for food; food vouchers; specialized nutrition products; and related activities such as asset-building assistance, livelihood support, and early-recovery agricultural assistance.

USAID/BHA support also included nearly $1.2 billion for programs in agriculture and food security; economic recovery and market systems; health; humanitarian coordination, information management, and assessments; logistics support; nutrition; protection; shelter and settlements; and water, sanitation, and hygiene.

In the last decade, USAID responded to crises in seven countries in Central Africa, including to 51 declared disasters.

USAID also deployed humanitarian teams to the region, including one Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DART) to the DRC in response to an Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in FY 2018. USAID also maintained the DART in response to a new EVD outbreak in the DRC in FY 2020. Further, USAID activated a Washington, D.C.-based Response Management Team to support coordination and response efforts.