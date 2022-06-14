Humanitarian assistance and social protection in contexts of forced displacement: Effects on social cohesion

Christina Lowe, Heiner Salomon, Jessica Hagen-Zanker and Amanda Gray Meral May 2022

Key messages

Where tensions exist around assistance to displaced people, they are rarely caused by the assistance itself; they are instead typically a symptom of existing social discontent within the host community. This often relates to perceived institutional neglect of hosts’ socioeconomic concerns and needs, and is best addressed by tackling these, rather than by reducing critical support for vulnerable displaced households.

Perceptions of assistance influence cohesion dynamics more than the actual support provided. Social tensions are most likely to arise when assistance is perceived to be diverting resources or attention away from vulnerable citizens. International financing is therefore critical to ensure that assistance to displaced people can be delivered while maintaining existing services and filling prior gaps in provision for vulnerable citizens.

Even if assistance is internationally financed, it may be publicly perceived to be state-funded, particularly if it is linked in some way with government systems. Such an assumption may strengthen recipients’ relations with the state but may also aggravate tensions among non- recipients. Programme framing is therefore key, and should be carefully tailored to the context.

