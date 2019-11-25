Humanitarian Assistance and International Humanitarian Law - Council Conclusions (25 November 2019) (14487/19)

Humanitarian assistance and international humanitarian law: Council adopts conclusions

The Council today adopted conclusions on humanitarian assistance and international humanitarian law (IHL).

The conclusions will guide the common messaging of the EU and the member states at the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions and the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent that will take place in Geneva on 9-12 December.

The Council reaffirms its strong support for the respect for and the promotion of IHL as operationalised in the EU Guidelines on Promoting Compliance with IHL. The Council also underlines that international law is one of the strongest tools the international community has for ensuring the protection and dignity of all persons and recalls the obligation to respect and ensure respect for it in all circumstances.

The conclusions also convey the EU's commitment to respond to the rapidly growing humanitarian needs around the world, to strengthen coordination between humanitarian, development and peace action, and to address more effectively the humanitarian impact of climate change.

The EU's readiness to do its utmost to strengthen effective multilateralism and to promote a rules-based international order where no state or individual is above the law and no person is outside the protection of the law is also highlighted.