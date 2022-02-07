Humanitarian aid: EU launches new humanitarian logistics policy

Logistics is key for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The EU’s new humanitarian logistics policy aims to trigger a paradigm change, helping humanitarian operations be more efficient, effective, and green.

Today, the European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department launched its policy on humanitarian logistics. It sets out our vision for the future of logistics across the humanitarian sector.

The humanitarian logistics policy has been developed working in close contact with EU’s UN and NGO partners, notably the Global Logistics Cluster, and other donors, international experts, and academics.

The policy follows a broadly shared realisation across the humanitarian sector of the need to update the approach to humanitarian logistics. The aim is to improve the delivery of humanitarian operations.

Commenting on the new policy, Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarčič said: “With an ever-growing number of humanitarian crises, our new humanitarian logistics policy will help all humanitarian actors ensure that aid is delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible, to quickly reach people in need. This policy also supports the EU’s aim to enhance greening in humanitarian aid. We will work together with our partners to put this policy into practice to help to fulfil our shared aim of making sure that humanitarian aid reaches those most in need.”

The policy will be discussed at the upcoming European Humanitarian Forum

The European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department will continue to work closely with all relevant actors in logistics in a joint approach to improve the sector’s performance in this area.

On this basis, we will also publish operational guidelines to support the implementation of the policy.

