Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 Overview

Highlights

UNICEF remains committed to establishing effective linkages between its humanitarian action and development programming, contributing to peacebuilding and supporting countries to strengthen capacities and systems. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented global health, humanitarian, socio-economic and human rights crisis, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of affected children.

This edition of UNICEF’s annual Humanitarian Action for Children highlights UNICEF’s funding appeal, which sets out an ambitious agenda to address the major challenges facing children and young people living through conflict and crisis. It presents the investments needed in 2021 to save their lives and protect their futures.

Additional information about humanitarian action and UNICEF funding appeals at the country and regional levels is available at www.unicef.org/appeals.

Please contact: emops@unicef.org