Humanitarian Action for Children 2020 - East Asia and the Pacific

East Asia and the Pacific, which is home to 70 per cent of people affected by disasters globally, is one of the most disaster-prone regions in the world. Climate change, rapid urbanization, migration and population growth have deepened the risks to the most vulnerable communities. From January to August 2019, 44 major emergency events were recorded in the region, 80 per cent of which were the result of extreme weather events that developed into floods/landslides, storms, epidemics, outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases (e.g., measles, polio, etc.), vector-borne diseases, drought and snowstorms. Indonesia, the Pacific Islands, the Philippines and Timor-Leste are situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is at high risk of earthquakes and tsunamis. In addition, protracted crises due to unresolved conflict and ethnic strife in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines continue to affect the lives of children and their families. In 2018, over 9.3 million people were internally displaced in East Asia, including 236,000 people internally displaced due to conflict in Myanmar and the Philippines. This accounts for one third of new displacements globally and the trend is likely to increase. Crises in the region also generate the highest number of internally displaced persons associated with natural hazards, and this trend is increasing with the adverse impacts of climate change. There are also growing climate risks, including floods, drought, extreme weather (e.g., hurricanes and cyclones, torrential rains, storm surges, sand or dust storms, heatwaves, wildfires and cold spells). The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific reports that these climate-induced events are having “threat multiplying” impacts, not just on economies and populations, but also on national security concerns, conflict, political tension, displacement of people across borders and internally, and the transboundary sharing of scarce natural resources.

Regional humanitarian strategy

The UNICEF humanitarian strategy in East Asia and the Pacific focuses on seven priorities: 1) strengthening capacities at the country and regional levels to effectively respond to emergencies, including through country office preparedness and response planning, training and simulations, and the expansion of the regional standby emergency deployment roster; 2) providing technical expertise to national actors to provide child-sensitive and inclusive humanitarian action; 3) strengthening risk-informed programming for shocks and stresses by bridging humanitarian action and development programmes, including expanding inclusive shock-responsive social protection activities, promoting the use of cash transfers and safe school initiatives, integrating risk reduction strategies into development plans, and tackling the underlying threat of climate change; 4) strengthening the integration of cross-sectoral programmes to address the needs of children with disabilities, adolescents, women and girls, including preventing gender-based violence in humanitarian settings and upholding UNICEF’s commitments on accountability to affected populations and the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse in emergencies; 5) fostering regional partnerships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee and the Children in a Changing Climate Coalition to ensure effective disaster risk reduction in humanitarian action for children; 6) working towards securing humanitarian access for children in hard-to-reach and/or remote areas; and 7) strengthening knowledge management to support greater predictability and accountability in humanitarian settings and expand humanitarian innovations. Given that regional and national capacities for disaster risk management are improving, albeit at very different paces among countries, UNICEF is increasingly shifting its emphasis from direct response to building national and local government capacities for prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. In most cases, however, UNICEF still plans to maintain its internal readiness to respond to emergencies where and when needed.