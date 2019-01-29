Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Refugee and migrant crisis in Europe

Mostly from the Middle East, South Asia, East and West Africa, children on the move in Europe have fled conflict, insecurity and deprivation. In 2018, some 127,000 additional refugees and migrants, 20 per cent of them children, entered Europe. While arrivals decreased along the Central Mediterranean route, a spike was observed on the Eastern and Western routes, worsening the situations on the Greek islands and in southern Spain. This influx is in addition to the 1.8 million refugees and migrants, including 433,000 children, who arrived in Europe between 2014 and 2017. Turkey is hosting some 3.9 million people, including 1.7 million children. Although many do reach North and Western Europe over time, approximately 45,000 children were still located in Greece, Italy and the Western Balkans at the end of 2018. Despite progress across the region, refugee and migrant children continue to face heightened risks of violence, including gender'based violence and abuse, in countries of arrival, transit and destination. This is largely due to insufficient and sub-standard reception capacities, inadequate access to health and education, overwhelmed asylum and child protection systems and rising xenophobia. Some 21,000 unaccompanied or separated children registered in Greece and Italy still lack the continuum of care and protection that their situations demand, as national legislation, policies and resource allocation have yet to align with international best practices. These circumstances are undermining the capacities of children—accompanied or unaccompanied—to recover from their ordeals, preventing the realization of children’s rights and jeopardizing their inclusion into new communities.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2019, UNICEF will continue to prioritize the needs of children and women on the move in Europe. At the country level, adjustments will be made to UNICEF’s response, drawing on lessons learned regarding the slow improvement of reception capacities, which occasionally resulted in child migration detention, and challenges integrating older children into schooling.

Combining humanitarian interventions with technical assistance, UNICEF will partner with governments and civil society organizations to address remaining challenges. In camp and urban reception facilities, UNICEF will offer mental health and psychosocial support, case management, referrals and legal aid. Mothers with young children will benefit from dedicated early childhood development, health, nutrition and vaccination guidance. Programme priorities will include the care and protection of unaccompanied children, as well as preventing and responding to gender-based violence. Statutory agencies and civil society organizations will be supported to ensure that unaccompanied and separated children are identified on time, provided with the care and protection required, and that community-based alternatives, guardianship and durable solutions are developed. UNICEF will enhance services for at-risk and survivor women, girls, boys and men through knowledge generation, evidence-based advocacy and capacity development of frontline workers and national actors. Children’s access to education and adolescent skills development, which are critical to social inclusion, will be central to the response. Through intercultural education and mediation, UNICEF and education authorities will fast track refugee and migrant children’s school enrolment. Non-formal education will complement these efforts, offering accelerated learning and addressing the specific needs of children outside of compulsory education. Participation will be promoted through life-skills and empowerment programmes. Age- and culturally-appropriate information on children’s rights and entitlements in countries of arrival, transit and destination will be disseminated through platforms such as U-report. Regional capacity to bolster country preparedness and response will be enhanced in a fluctuating environment. Contingency partnership agreements will be established in selected countries to facilitate the delivery of child protection, non-formal education, mother and child health services and child rights monitoring. Earlier investments in the human resources roster will permit fast deployments to most-affected countries.

UNICEF will foster coordination around child rights monitoring and case management capacity, including best interest determination procedures, across regions and United Nations agencies. Regardless of their immigration status, the rights of refugee and migrant children will be further promoted through strategic advocacy efforts at the country and regional levels, together with relevant civil society organizations, ombudspersons and governments.

Results from 2018

As of 31 October 2018, UNICEF had US$24.5 million available against the US$34.2 million appeal (72 per cent funded). Since the start of the response in 2015, UNICEF has reached some 285,000 refugee and migrant children with a comprehensive package of services. In 2018, some 26,000 children benefited from mental health and psychosocial support. More than 5,400 of the most at-risk children, including unaccompanied and separated children, were identified and received case management and referrals. UNICEF reached some 4,000 people with gender-based violence prevention and response services, and supported the capacity building of 1,000 frontline workers. In addition, 2,900 staff in care facilities for unaccompanied children and reception centres across the region received training on child protection standards. Drawing on UNICEF technical assistance and knowledge sharing, government partners amended their child protection legal and policy frameworks and increased their capacities for reception and service provision. In Germany, reception minimum standards are gradually being rolled out at the sub-national level by states and municipalities. National authorities in Bulgaria, Greece and Italy adopted new child rights-compliant legislation and mobilized resources for appropriate care arrangements and guardianship for unaccompanied children. In 2018, more than 15,600 children participated in formal and structured non-formal education, including early childhood education activities. UNICEF worked with education authorities to make schools more inclusive and equipped teachers with the required knowledge, skills and technology solutions. Joint monitoring, communication and advocacy work with civil society, ombudspersons and UNICEF National Committees, as reflected in the UNICEF report, Protected on Paper? An analysis of Nordic country responses to asylum-seeking children, the Children Uprooted campaign and the Initiative for Child Rights in the Global Compacts, have raised the profile of refugee and migrant children and ultimately advanced the realization of their rights.