Humanitarian Action 2022 Overview

Our world has reached a turning point: Inequality and shifts in climate and technology are reshaping our lives. Intensifying natural disasters, environmental degradation, conflict and public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic are causing humanitarian catastrophes and rising displacement worldwide.

More than 50 per cent of all maternal deaths and up to 70 per cent of gender-based violence occur in humanitarian and fragile settings.

Humanitarian crises threaten gains made towards achieving the International Conference on Population and Development’s Programme of Action and the Sustainable Development Goals.

They disrupt the provision and use of sexual and reproductive health information and services, and leave women and girls vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. In Afghanistan, Ethiopia and other humanitarian settings, we see just how quickly hard-won gains for women and girls can be unwound in the face of crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed huge fault lines and a shadow pandemic of gender-based violence, with the most vulnerable groups in our societies suffering disproportionately.

Our aim is zero

UNFPA works towards three transformative results, which we call our three zeros. We want zero unmet need for family planning, zero preventable maternal deaths and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices by 2030.

A key strategic shift in the UNFPA Strategic Plan for 2022–2025 is to expand the full spectrum of our humanitarian action to better safeguard the health and lives of women and adolescents. We have mainstreamed resilience, prevention and preparedness, and emphasized the complementarity between humanitarian, development and peace-responsive efforts. We are strengthening emergency preparedness, anticipatory action and response systems so that they are more flexible and adaptable. When we anticipate crises, we can work to defuse them before they wreak mass havoc. This is part of our accountability to the people we serve.