The UNFPA Humanitarian Action 2020 Overview describes global needs for women, girls and young people who have been affected by humanitarian crises. It also showcases priorities for UNFPA's global humanitarian action and provides a snapshot of the organization's 2019 achievements.

The world is facing an unprecedented moment: 1 out of every 45 people will be affected by a humanitarian crisis in 2020. More than 168 million people need humanitarian assistance worldwide. Tens of millions of them are women and adolescent girls who need protection and life-saving services.

In 2020, UNFPA estimates that 48 million women, girls and young people will require life-saving sexual and reproductive health services, supplies and information, as well as interventions to prevent gender-based violence and respond to the needs of survivors. To meet these staggering needs, UNFPA requires an estimated $683 million in 2020.

UNFPA is uniquely positioned to provide inclusive and integrated services for sexual and reproductive health, and for meeting the needs of survivors of gender-based violence, including mental health care and psychosocial support. The organization is also prepared to strengthen the use of population data for effective humanitarian action. Working across the humanitarian, development and peace nexus to address protracted conflicts and the climate crisis, UNFPA will strengthen impact for, and accountability to, affected people, including people with disabilities and other marginalized groups.

The United Nations is currently intensifying its efforts to achieve Agenda 2030, an ambitious set of 17 goals for humanity. These goals cannot be achieved unless the world unites to end preventable maternal deaths, end unmet need for family planning, and end gender-based violence and harmful practices – including in countries struck by humanitarian crises. To meet these goals, UNFPA is working to make the next 10 years a time of action and results for women, girls and young people.