Humanitarian Accountability Report 2020: Are we making aid work better for people affected by crisis?

The Humanitarian Accountability Report 2020 is an evidence-based overview of the current state of adherence to the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality & Accountability (CHS), using data gathered from organisations that have undertaken CHS verification.

The 2020 edition of the HAR was written five years after the launch of the CHS. It provides a critical opportunity to consider performance in the areas of humanitarian quality and accountability over a period of several years.

The report aims to: