Humanitarian Accountability Report 2020: Are we making aid work better for people affected by crisis?
The Humanitarian Accountability Report 2020 is an evidence-based overview of the current state of adherence to the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality & Accountability (CHS), using data gathered from organisations that have undertaken CHS verification.
The 2020 edition of the HAR was written five years after the launch of the CHS. It provides a critical opportunity to consider performance in the areas of humanitarian quality and accountability over a period of several years.
The report aims to:
- Examine the degree to which organisations are meeting the CHS Commitments, using verification data;
- Use CHS data and broader sector trends to understand where progress has been made and where it needs to significantly improve;
- Highlight the need for further strengthening of policy and practice to increase the sector’s accountability to people affected by crisis.