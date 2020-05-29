Humanitarian access in the time of coronavirus: We adapt, we innovate and we adapt some more

By Sophie Solomon, Access Adviser at UNOCHA

Accessing vulnerable people who need life-saving assistance following an earthquake, a deadly outbreak, or in the middle of a war zone, is hugely challenging. It is also at the heart of the humanitarian endeavour. Humanitarian organizations negotiate and advocate with all parties to conflict for safe, timely and unhindered access across the world, but the scope and intensity of the access challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the World Food Programme (WFP) had an average of 5,600 trucks, 20 ships and 92 planes on the move on any given day, delivering food and other assistance to people most in need. But how do we continue serving the most vulnerable people when public health measures restrict our movements, disrupt the life of the people we serve and challenge our supply chains?

