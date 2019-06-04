The Federation Humana People to People (Humana People to People) is excited and proud to release its Humana People to People Progress Report 2018, demonstrating the value of its work.

The report provides an insight into the work of Humana People to People and its 30 member associations over the past year, including the shared commitment to attain impact, accountability and transparency.

Interestingly, the report shows how simple, strong and low-cost development concepts can be taken to scale when they build on the strength of the many people who take a lead in improving their own conditions.

In 2018, working across five continents, members of the Federation Humana People to People implemented projects in sustainable agriculture and environment, community development, health and education in 1,134 project units. These projects reached more than 9.5 million people and represent a vital contribution to reducing the effects of poverty and supporting communities to address some of the world’s most significant humanitarian and development challenges.

Some case studies contained in the Progress Report highlight how Humana People to People approach to development is transforming lives. Thus the Humana People to People community based and people-driven project design remains key in creating lasting development.

The UN 2030 Agenda continues to guide the activities undertaken by Humana People to People and its members. Humana People to People will continue striving to help countries meet their Sustainable Development Goals, in the hope of alleviating suffering ad creating lasting positive change.