Human rights violations at international borders: trends, prevention and accountability - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales (A/HRC/50/31) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The present report, submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 43/6, provides an account of the activities of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, since the submission of his report to the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session. It also provides a thematic study on human rights violations at international borders, focusing on trends, prevention and accountability.

As a follow-up to his previous report to the Human Rights Council, in the present report, the Special Rapporteur examines recent developments in migration and border governance affecting the human rights of migrants. He analyses the regrettable trend of the legitimization of pushback practices through the introduction of legislation and government executive orders and discusses the application of safe third country concepts and readmission agreements at land borders and at sea. The report also takes note of recent positive developments with regard to ensuring accountability for pushbacks.

The Special Rapporteur concludes that pushbacks remain the de facto general policy in many States and continue to seriously impede the enjoyment of the human rights of migrants who cross international borders.