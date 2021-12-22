Human rights of unaccompanied migrant children: Focus on detention

AUTHOR: NATHALIE DE LARMINAT

Introduction

The Rights of the Child, which for the first time identifies children as independent individual subjects of international law, is a new concept. It is only in 1989 that the international community with the instrument of the United Nations (UN) provided a statute on their rights with the Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC). This legally binding international agreement, which sets the rights of all children as an independent human beings, is one of the foundations of all international treaty laws and customary laws related to children.

While national laws have in place specific obligations to the children within their territory, States have been struggling to adapt those laws to the rights of non-national children and in particular migrant children. The plight of non-accompanied migrant children, which number started to increase in the 2010s, has put further constraints on State as they struggle to identify who their ultimate guardians are. Overtaken by this new tragedy and potentially due to a lack of political will and administrative resources, some States have attempted to resolve this problem by putting those unaccompanied migrant children in detention.

In this paper, we will look at the genesis of the rights of the child and its evolution in international law and jurisprudence until it delves into the specific of the rights of unaccompanied migrant children in detention. This journey will identify how States decide to focus on specific Articles of the CRC to justify their detention policies and how jurisprudence and scholars’ research have helped to rethink those paradigms.