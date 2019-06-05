Human rights in the response to HIV: Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/41/27)

Human Rights Council

Forty-first session

24 June–12 July 2019

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for

Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner

and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

In accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 38/8, a consultation on human rights in the response to HIV was held in Geneva on 12 and 13 February 2019. Participants discussed issues and challenges pertaining to the respect for and the promotion of human rights in the response to HIV, with a focus on regional and subregional strategies and best practices. The present report contains a summary of the discussions held and the recommendations made at the consultation.

I. Introduction

In its resolution 38/8, the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to organize a consultation, in coordination with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), to discuss all relevant issues and challenges pertaining to respect for and the protection and fulfilment of human rights in the context of the response to HIV, with a focus on regional and subregional strategies and best practices. The consultation was held, pursuant to that request, on 12 and 13 February 2019. It was attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives of Member States and of United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, special procedure mandate holders, experts and members of civil society, including persons living with, presumed to be living with, at risk of or affected by HIV. During the consultation, participants examined best practices, evidence, lessons learned and the challenges faced when removing human rights barriers and the promotion of human rights in the response to HIV in regional and subregional strategies. They also considered regional human rights mechanisms in monitoring, accountability and empowerment in the field of human rights and health, and addressed current challenges to ending AIDS by 2030, including stigma, discrimination, violence and abuse.

II. High-level opening