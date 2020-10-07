Human rights of migrants: Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/45/30)(Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-fifth session

14 September–2 October 2020

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/148 on the protection of migrants, in which the Secretary-General was requested to submit to the Assembly and the Human Rights Council a comprehensive report entitled “Human rights of migrants”, covering all aspects of the implementation of the resolution. The report explores thematic issues related to the protection of the human rights of migrants; summarizes information received from Governments regarding the implementation of the resolution; and presents conclusions and recommendations on respecting, protecting and fulfilling the human rights of migrants.