02 Sep 2019

Human rights of migrants - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/271) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN General Assembly
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (319.39 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (412.43 KB)Arabic version

Seventy-fourth session
Item 72 (b) of the provisional agenda
Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights questions, including alternative approaches for improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/179 on the protection of migrants. In paragraph 19 of the resolution, the Secretary-General was requested to submit to the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council a comprehensive report entitled “Human rights of migrants”, covering all aspects of the implementation of the resolution.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/179, in which the Secretary-General was requested to submit to the Assembly and the Human Rights Council a comprehensive report entitled “Human rights of migrants”, covering all aspects of the implementation of the resolution.

2. Written submissions were received from Member States and from intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations in response to a note verbale, sent by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on behalf of the Secretary-General, requesting information on the implementation of resolution 72/179.

3. The report highlights relevant aspects of the international human rights framework regarding international migrants; explores various thematic issues related to the promotion and protection of the human rights of migrants addressed by the General Assembly in resolution 72/179; summarizes information received from Governments regarding the implementation of the resolution; and presents conclusions and recommendations on protecting the human rights of migrants. Relevant elements of resolution 72/179 are highlighted throughout the report.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.