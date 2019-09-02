Human rights of migrants - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/271) [EN/AR]

Seventy-fourth session

Item 72 (b) of the provisional agenda

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights questions, including alternative approaches for improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms

Summary

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/179, in which the Secretary-General was requested to submit to the Assembly and the Human Rights Council a comprehensive report entitled “Human rights of migrants”, covering all aspects of the implementation of the resolution.

2. Written submissions were received from Member States and from intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations in response to a note verbale, sent by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on behalf of the Secretary-General, requesting information on the implementation of resolution 72/179.

3. The report highlights relevant aspects of the international human rights framework regarding international migrants; explores various thematic issues related to the promotion and protection of the human rights of migrants addressed by the General Assembly in resolution 72/179; summarizes information received from Governments regarding the implementation of the resolution; and presents conclusions and recommendations on protecting the human rights of migrants. Relevant elements of resolution 72/179 are highlighted throughout the report.