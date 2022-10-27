Human Rights Mainstreaming Fund Factsheet

OVERVIEW

Created in 2010, the Human Rights Mainstreaming Multi-Donor Trust Fund (the HRM Fund) is the only dedicated funding mechanism to enhance the capacities of Resident Coordinators and UN country teams in their efforts to integrate human rights into their work, in line with governments’ requests. The inter-agency pooled fund is governed by a board comprised of OHCHR (Chair), UNDP, UNICEF, UN Women, UNESCO, ILO, DCO, and the Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office, with the assistance of a secretariat hosted by DCO.

The recent independent evaluation of the HRM Fund (covering 2011-2019) concluded that the Fund has:

fostered improved policy coherence, joint actions, and results;

built the capacity of the UN development system to implement the guiding principles of the human rights-based approach (HRBA), leaving no one behind (LNOB), and gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE); and

provided crucial support to governments and other partners at country level.

The Fund’s investments have been recognized for contributing to prevention and resilience efforts, and the Secretary-General’s Call to Action for Human Rights - including human rights in sustainable development, rights in times of crisis, gender equality and the rights of women, public participation, and civic space.