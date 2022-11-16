Human Rights implications of COVID-19 response measures in the context of climate change: Policy Brief

INTRODUCTION

The response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic pose a unique set of challenges and has triggered an unprecedented global humanitarian and financial crisis response, which still persists in many countries. The mobilization of resources to address the crisis offered an opportunity to advance human rights-based approaches to response and recovery policies that would support a just transition to more sustainable and equitable societies.

Overall, however, COVID-19 response measures lacked an interlinked perspective of the human rights and environmental dimensions. A holistic, integrated, and coherent approach to the pursuit of human rights-based economic, social and environmental objectives was clearly missing. Considering the disproportionate effect of both climate change and the pandemic on people and communities in or at risk of vulnerable situations, which has increased inequality and reversed progress made in the last three decades to reduce poverty, both climate finance and COVID-19 strategies should be designed to benefit human rights-holders, and address structural causes of discrimination so that all people can enjoy their human rights. There is significant room for synergies in this space. For example, COVID-19 response and climate change adaptation measures both benefit from the strengthening of social protection networks in developing countries. Synergies are therefore not only normatively required but empirically beneficial and, most importantly, within reach. This policy brief seeks to inform actions and policies for integrated economic, social and environmental action with respect to the combined challenges posed by the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, and to share lessons learned which can promote a more coherent approach to future interlinked crises.

The brief presents key initial findings of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) research on human rights and COVID-19 response measures in the context of climate finance (based on a detailed study to be released shortly), and it makes concrete recommendations for States/policy-makers, development cooperation actors, climate funds, public international financial institutions and civil society. While existing studies have examined the impact of climate finance on human rights or looked at human rights implications of COVID-19 response measures, OHCHR’s brief, based on a forthcoming study, examines the interconnection of COVID-19 response measures, climate finance and human rights, and it takes stock of what can be learned for enhancing coherence in the pursuit of economic, social and environmental objectives.

OHCHR recommends in its study the integration of the human rights dimension by means of a human rights-based approach to a challenging context characterized by the need to allocate limited financial resources across priority action areas, such as climate action and COVID-19 response measures. A consistent application of a human rights-based approach in such demanding contexts emphasises the specific relevance of several cross-cutting obligations, including the obligations to effectively mobilize financial and other resources, and to cooperate internationally for the fulfilment of human rights. While a universal definition of climate finance has yet to be agreed upon, for purposes of this policy brief, OHCHR defines climate finance as financial resources mobilized to help countries mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change, and address loss and damage associated with these impacts.