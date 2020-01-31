Human rights defenders operating in conflict and post-conflict situations - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders (A/HRC/43/51)

Human Rights Council

Forty-third session

24 February–20 March 2020

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders analyses the situation of human rights defenders operating in conflict and post conflict areas. He addresses their critical contribution in these settings, spells out the applicable legal framework and the attached obligations, and considers current trends with respect to their protection and key rights for them to operate effectively. He reviews the initiatives of States and other stakeholders, and the United Nations response to date. In the report, he highlights the extreme risks to which defenders are exposed, the wide-ranging attempts to silence their work and the persistence of protection gaps and impunity, in spite of positive developments. The Special Rapporteur calls for compliance with the existing legal norms and standards, and suggests ways forward to protect and support defenders striving to operate in these contexts.

I. Introduction

We are also human beings. We have families. We have feelings. We have tears.

Families of prisoners sometimes ask me: what did you do for my husband? For my son? I sometimes have nightmares. We will not be resilient nor achieve our ambitions, unless we get access to psychological support. (Defender, Occupied Palestinian Territories)