World
The Human Impact of Climate Change – A teaching resource for ages 9-11
Attachments
- Download document (PDF | 3.24 MB | Teacher guide)
- Download document (PDF | 153.09 KB | Baseline activities)
- Download document (PDF | 1.41 MB | Session 1)
- Download document (PDF | 226.84 KB | Session 2)
- Download document (PDF | 123.16 KB | Session 3)
- Download document (PDF | 421.58 KB | Session 4)
- Download document (PDF | 6.36 MB | Session 5)
Overview
Climate change is threatening humankind and pushing people into poverty. While the climate crisis is affecting us all, it’s hitting some communities harder than others – and it’s the people who’ve done the least to cause it who’re suffering the most. Who you are and where you are in the world matters.
With links across the curriculum, these activities use stories, film and role play to explore the human element of the climate crisis.
Investigate the links between climate change and human rights.
Develop understanding of the unequal impacts of the climate crisis: why who you are and where you are in the world matters.
Explore how communities around the world are being affected by climate change, and how people are responding and adapting to these challenges.
Build empathy and promote critical thinking, debate, and discussi