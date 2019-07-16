16 Jul 2019

HRC41: Civil society presents key takeaways from Human Rights Council

from Article 19, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, Amnesty International, CIVICUS, International Commission of Jurists, International Service for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, Fédération Internationale des Ligues des Droits de I'Homme
16 leading human rights organisations deplored Council members who seek to use their seats to shield themselves and others from scrutiny. They called on States to stand with victims of human rights violations. They welcomed the renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly association, that the Council stood up to the global backlash against the rights of women and girls, and that it continued to address the threat posed by climate change to human rights.

