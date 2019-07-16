HRC41: Civil society presents key takeaways from Human Rights Council
16 leading human rights organisations deplored Council members who seek to use their seats to shield themselves and others from scrutiny. They called on States to stand with victims of human rights violations. They welcomed the renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly association, that the Council stood up to the global backlash against the rights of women and girls, and that it continued to address the threat posed by climate change to human rights.