HPG briefing note - Climate change, conflict and displacement: five key misconceptions, September 2022

Caitlin Sturridge and Kerrie Holloway

Key messages

The links between climate change, conflict and displacement are complex, context specific and contested, as well as characterised by multi-layered drivers and outcomes.

Climate-related risks are dependent on compounding vulnerabilities that are created by underlying social inequalities and political will. Recognising this will help address vulnerabilities in relation to wider socioeconomic pressures, power dynamics and historical injustices.

Climate- and conflict-related displacement trends overlap with existing patterns of mobility. Policy-makers and practitioners should understand these pre-existing practices and leverage opportunities for building adaptation and resilience.

People displaced by climate change and conflict are more likely to move internally, within their own country. Understanding this will help combat the alarmist and self-serving narratives of ‘climate refugees’ and will shift the focus to the experiences and needs of internally displaced persons.