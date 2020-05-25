How women in conflict zones are coping with COVID-19

Women are the backbone of the global response to COVID-19. They make up the majority of health-care workers, and they perform 76 per cent of the world’s unpaid care work, including for the sick. The UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan to counteract the coronavirus puts women at its heart, recognizing that investing in women and girls is the best way to produce dividends for everyone. In this piece, we hear from women and girls in Nigeria, Guatemala and Venezuela on how COVID-19 is affecting their lives and how they are responding — from countering misinformation to getting food to their families and refusing to give up on the dream of an education for their children.

