How to use WHO risk assessment and mitigation checklist for Mass Gatherings in the context of COVID-19 - Interim guidance (20 March 2020)
Background
This is an operational tool which offers guidance for organizers holding meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak and which should be accompanied by the WHO COVID-19 Generic Risk Assessment Excel file available on the WHO website.
Routine planning for Mass Gatherings includes conducting risk assessments to determine the overall risk of disease spread. This document provides a COVID-19 risk assessment and mitigation checklist for use by host countries and mass gathering organizers and staff. Specifically, this document provides an overview of the following:
Information to collect about the meeting
COVID-19 risk assessment tool
COVID-19 mitigation measures checklist
Decision matrix that incorporates the risk assessment and mitigation measure scores for the final determination