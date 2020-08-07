How to set up government-led national hygiene communication campaigns to combat COVID-19: a strategic blueprint

Val Curtis, Robert Dreibelbis, Myriam Sidibe, Jason Cardosi, Jennifer Sara, Chris Bonell, Kaposo Mwambuli, Soma Ghosh Moulik, Sian White, Robert Aunger

Abstract

While large-scale changes in population behaviour are required to reduce the transmission of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 virus, the emergency context is not conducive to the sort of careful communications planning that would normally be required to meet such a task. Rapid strategic communications planning in a pandemic by governments is, however, possible and necessary. Steps include setting up a dedicated communications task force, mobilising partners and resources, developing a creative brief and theory of change and overseeing the creation, testing, roll out and revision of content. In this short guide, we argue that a minimum of strategic planning can be undertaken rapidly, and that good use can be made of simple principles of behaviour change, even during pandemics. Our aim here is to provide a blueprint that governments and their partners, especially in low-income settings, can follow to design, coordinate and resource national communications efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic immediately and for the longer term.