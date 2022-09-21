How to Scale: Tactics to Enable the Adoption of Humanitarian Innovations

Much research has focused on understanding why it is so difficult to scale innovations in the humanitarian sector. Our Scaling Series of learning papers focuses on helping innovators, the innovation ecosystem and the wider humanitarian sector to take practical steps to overcome these challenges and increase the frequency of innovations transitioning from proof-of-concept pilots to sustained adoption in humanitarian response.

The purpose of this paper is to provide a playbook of tactics for innovators who are aiming to scale through enabling other organisations to adopt their innovations.

It may also be useful for innovators seeking to scale their innovation to other teams, offices and locations within their organisation that have not been involved in developing or testing the innovation.

The paper is based on research and evidence, drawing on the experiences of teams behind ten innovations and existing literature. The case study innovations had been implemented in at least two protracted crisis settings.

The innovations are drawn from multiple sectors, types of originating organisation (private sector, humanitarian organisation, start-up) and geographic reach (national or international). National non-governmental organisations (NGOs) led two of the projects. The ten innovations include a range of complexity from the perspective of adoption (eg, level of adaptation required, how neatly the innovation fits within the existing system, scope of investment required) and different degrees of technological focus. In terms of innovation type, they covered all four elements of the ‘4Ps’ model of innovation: product/service, process, position and paradigm.