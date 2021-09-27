How to promote better nutrition through social assistance - A guidance note

1 Introduction

1.1 What is the purpose of this guidance?

Social assistance is recognised as an important mechanism to support poor and vulnerable members of society and is increasingly being considered as a means of supporting nutritionally at-risk populations. The TASC evidence review ‘Maximising Nutrition Outcomes through Social Protection Policy and Programming’ (see Annex 1 for the main findings) found that social assistance mechanisms can play a positive role in increased uptake of and access to nutrition services and improved diet quality. This guidance is intended to inform the design or adaptation of the following social assistance interventions to make them more nutrition-sensitive (see Box 1): cash transfers, cash-plus, in-kind transfers, school feeding, 1 and public works programmes.

1.2 Who is this guidance for and what does it include?

The primary audience for this guidance is FCDO teams working on social protection and nutrition. It focuses on strengthening nutrition outcomes through social assistance policies and programming across the nexus. Specifically, it highlights good practices and key considerations for better achieving nutritional outcomes at three levels: policy, programme design and implementation (see Figure 1):