How to prevent and address safeguarding concerns in global health research programmes: practice, process and positionality in marginalised spaces

Bachera Aktar1, Wafa Alam1, Samiha Ali1, Abdul Awal1, Margaret Bayoh2, Ivy Chumo3, Yirah Contay2, Abu Conteh4, http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4910-9707Laura Dean5, Skye Dobson6, Jerker Edstrom7, http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4724-0581Helen Elsey8, Nadia Farnaz1, Surekha Garimella9, Linsay Gray10, Jaideep Gupte7, Kate Hawkins11, Beth Hollihead5, Kunhi Lakshmi Josyula9, Caroline Kabaria3, Robinson Karuga12, Joseph Kimani13, Alastair H Leyland10, Dolf te Lintelo7, Bintu Mansaray14, Joseph MacCarthy4, Hayley MacGregor7, Blessing Mberu3, Nelly Muturi12, Linet Okoth12, Lilian Otiso12, Kim Ozano5, Ateeb Parray1, Penny Phillips-Howard5, Vinodkumar Rao15, Sabina Rashid1, Joanna Raven5, Francis Refell16, Samuel Saidu14, Shafinaz Sobhan1, Prasanna Subramanya Saligram9, Samira Sesay14, Sally Theobald5, Rachel Tolhurst5, Phil Tubb5, Linda Waldman7, Jane Wariutu13, Lana Whittaker5, Haja Wurie14

Author affiliations

Abstract

Safeguarding is rapidly rising up the international development agenda, yet literature on safeguarding in related research is limited. This paper shares processes and practice relating to safeguarding within an international research consortium (the ARISE hub, known as ARISE). ARISE aims to enhance accountability and improve the health and well-being of marginalised people living and working in informal urban spaces in low-income and middle-income countries (Bangladesh, India, Kenya and Sierra Leone). Our manuscript is divided into three key sections. We start by discussing the importance of safeguarding in global health research and consider how thinking about vulnerability as a relational concept (shaped by unequal power relations and structural violence) can help locate fluid and context specific safeguarding risks within broader social systems. We then discuss the different steps undertaken in ARISE to develop a shared approach to safeguarding: sharing institutional guidelines and practice; facilitating a participatory process to agree a working definition of safeguarding and joint understandings of vulnerabilities, risks and mitigation strategies and share experiences; developing action plans for safeguarding. This is followed by reflection on our key learnings including how safeguarding, ethics and health and safety concerns overlap; the challenges of referral and support for safeguarding concerns within frequently underserved informal urban spaces; and the importance of reflective practice and critical thinking about power, judgement and positionality and the ownership of the global narrative surrounding safeguarding. We finish by situating our learning within debates on decolonising science and argue for the importance of an iterative, ongoing learning journey that is critical, reflective and inclusive of vulnerable people.