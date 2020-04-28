How OCHA’s pooled funds are helping to contain COVID-19

With two global allocations, CERF has released a total of $95 million to kick-start efforts by helping to contain the spread of the virus, maintaining supply chains, and providing assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people, including women and girls, refugees and internally displaced persons. Maximum flexibility has been granted to all recipients in the use of CERF funding, within the parameters of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), to ensure a time-critical response with the greatest possible impact.

A large portion of this funding is supporting the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in maintaining essential air services to facilitate the critical movement of humanitarians and maintain supply chains of life-saving cargo so that humanitarian operations can continue and aid workers are equipped to respond to the humanitarian consequences of COVID-19.

