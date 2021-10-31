World

How Global Warming Threatens Human Security in Africa

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Global warming is contributing to more and extended heat waves, a tripling of droughts, a quadrupling of storms, and a tenfold increase in flooding since the 1970s in Africa, exacerbating security threats on the continent.

More Frequent and Longer Lasting Heat Waves

  • The last decade was the warmest on record, part of a multidecade trend. Last year, the average temperature for Africa hovered around 1.2°C above the 1981-2010 average.

  • African countries within 15 degrees of the equator are projected to experience an increase in frequency of heat waves.

  • In Central Africa, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Republic of the Congo, and the coastal areas of northern Angola and DRC, already see on average 8-10 heat waves per year. In East Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Kenya—and the Atlantic coast of South Africa—are also experiencing an increasing frequency of heat waves.

  • A 0.5°C increase in temperatures can lead to a 150-percent increase in the number of heat waves that kill 100 people or more.

Related Content