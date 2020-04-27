How to get started? Basic guidance for CBi networks to address COVID-19

9 actions for business networks

Monitor the situation Reach out to the government Work with the UN system Share regular updates Prepare a response plan Provide advice to companies Target a large audience Raise awareness about COVID-19 funds Advocate for public policies

1. MONITOR THE SITUATION

Monitor the situation from reliable sources. CBi has created an Emergency Page that provides the latest information, situation reports and guidance for private sector and business networks.

The main sources include: Public health authorities in your country, Global WHO situation reports and WHO Dashboards

2. REACH OUT TO THE GOVERNMENT

Reach out to the government to discuss (online) what is needed and how the private sector could best support.

Ask to include the network in communications groups (mailing lists etc.) to receive information about latest developments.

3. WORK WITH THE UN SYSTEM

Work with the UN system in the country (online) to fill in gaps in capabilities, knowledge and resources.

Reach out to UNDP, OCHA, WHO and other UN Agencies.

To prepare, review the following materials: Operational Planning Guidelines to Support Country Preparedness and Response describe priority steps and actions to be included in countries’ preparedness and response plans across the major areas of public health preparedness and response. 3-module learning package introduces the context for the need for a coordinated global response plan, provides the required guidance to implement the Operational Planning Guidelines to Support Country Preparedness and Response. By the end of this course, the appointed UN Country Team lead planners and relevant partners should be able to assess and fill in capability gaps to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.



4. SHARE REGULAR UPDATES

Share regular updates and situation report – ideally beyond your members. Check if OCHA issues SitReps that you could adapt to your audience. In addition to normal newsletters, send out specific communications on COVID-19, including: Latest information about the number and impact of reported cases. In addition, if available, location, the medical services available and list of hospitals that can handle severe cases; Latest government measures and regulations including information about business hours, lockdowns, curfews, IATA travel updates etc. Recommended containment measures (e.g. self-isolation / quarantine) Risks to people, businesses and communities Information on personal protection Information on how to prepare the workplace / workforce Role of the private sector in addressing the pandemic (see point 6) Tips on business continuity

The network should also consider organizing coordination calls, providing platforms for information exchange (WhatsApp etc.), webinars and other ways for stakeholders to share information and updates.

5. PREPARE A RESPONSE PLAN

Prepare a response plan that explains what the network will do, why, with whom and when.

Make sure to consult the Government and the UN system on the most critical needs, and review what others are already doing, including Chambers of Commerce and other private sector platforms. Create synergies with partners.

Consider issuing a survey to better understand the needs of companies. Consider also assessing the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who tend to be especially vulnerable to shocks.

Update the plan as the situation evolves and make sure the private sector knows how you can support them.

6. PROVIDE ADVICE TO COMPANIES

7. TARGET A LARGE AUDIENCE

Use media to reach a larger audience. In addition to / instead of creating your own messaging, you can adapt and translate messages from official sources. Basics about (e.g. from WHO) Mythbusters (e.g. graphics from WHO) Videos (e.g. from WHO) WhatsApp Chatbot (WHO-UNDP-UNICEF partnership to share basic information through WhatsApp) Send "hi" to +41 79 893 18 92 on WhatsApp.



8. RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT COVID-19 FUNDS

Raise awareness about the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that provides a secure way for individuals, philanthropies and businesses to contribute to the WHO-led effort to respond to the pandemic.

The United Nations COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund (COVID-19 MPTF Fund) is a UN inter-agency finance mechanism that supports three objectives: Tackle the health emergency Focus on the social impact, and the economic response and recovery Help countries recover better

Also make sure to promote national mechanisms (if available) for the private sector to donate.

9. ADVICE FOR PUBLIC POLICIES

Advocate for public policies on both health and economic recovery. While the priority should be on health aspects to contain (track and trace) the spread of the virus, keep in mind longer-term economic recovery.