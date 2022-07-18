How far are we? National preparedness and response capacities for emerging infectious disease outbreaks in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region

Lubna Al Ariqi, Evans Buliva, Abrar Ahmad Chughtai, Amal Barakat, Chiori Kodama, Wasiq Khan, Muhammad Tayyab, Sherein El Nossery, Amir Aman, Tamer El-Maghraby, Amgad Elkholy, Abdinasir Abubakar

Summary box

Ministries of Health in 22 countries of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region adopted the Strategic Framework for Prevention and Control of Emerging and Epidemic Prone Infectious Diseases in the Region for 2020–2024. To characterise the baseline national capacities pertaining to regional high-threat pathogens for monitoring implementation progress of this framework, an assessment was merited.

Countries in the Region reported varying levels of capacities, with relatively highest capacities in early detection and investigation of outbreaks and lowest capacities in prevention and preparedness. Countries experiencing humanitarian emergencies have reported relatively lower capacities across all areas.

The findings suggest that the 22 countries in the Region need to accelerate building their capacities to achieve the framework’s 2024 endorsed target goals.

