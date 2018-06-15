15 Jun 2018

How to Establish and Manage a Systematic Community Feedback Mechanism - Special focus on migration programmes

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.38 MB)

What is this guide about?

This step-by-step guide aims at supporting Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers to establish and manage a systematic community feedback mechanism using the Ground Truth Solutions’ Constituent VoiceTM methodology. It focuses on migration programmes but can be adapted and used in other contexts.

The guidance provided here complements the Red Cross Red Crescent Guide to Community Engagement and Accountability and the Monitoring and Evaluation Guide and describes how to use community feedback to improve Red Cross and Red Crescent work.

The guide provides an overview of the approach together with guidance and tools for designing and implementing feedback cycles that bring continuous and real-time data flows into day-to-day decision-making. This contributes to better and more accountable programming and helps establish structures where people’s opinions are listened to and acted on, especially when making decisions that directly affect them.

The content of this guide will be reviewed on a regular basis and adjusted accordingly. This guide is intended as a reference tool for Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers, as well as partners who support them.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.