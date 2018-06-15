How to Establish and Manage a Systematic Community Feedback Mechanism - Special focus on migration programmes

What is this guide about?

This step-by-step guide aims at supporting Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers to establish and manage a systematic community feedback mechanism using the Ground Truth Solutions’ Constituent VoiceTM methodology. It focuses on migration programmes but can be adapted and used in other contexts.

The guidance provided here complements the Red Cross Red Crescent Guide to Community Engagement and Accountability and the Monitoring and Evaluation Guide and describes how to use community feedback to improve Red Cross and Red Crescent work.

The guide provides an overview of the approach together with guidance and tools for designing and implementing feedback cycles that bring continuous and real-time data flows into day-to-day decision-making. This contributes to better and more accountable programming and helps establish structures where people’s opinions are listened to and acted on, especially when making decisions that directly affect them.

The content of this guide will be reviewed on a regular basis and adjusted accordingly. This guide is intended as a reference tool for Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers, as well as partners who support them.